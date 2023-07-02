The Los Angeles Dodgers (46-36) and Kansas City Royals (24-59) play on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin (4-2) to the mound, while Brady Singer (4-7) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Royals vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Gonsolin - LAD (4-2, 3.30 ERA) vs Singer - KC (4-7, 5.88 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brady Singer

The Royals will send Singer (4-7) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 4-7 with a 5.88 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went six scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering four hits.

The 26-year-old has a 5.88 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings during 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .287 to opposing batters.

Singer is looking to pick up his fifth quality start of the season.

Singer is trying for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 frames per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 16 outings this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tony Gonsolin

The Dodgers' Gonsolin (4-2) will make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with an ERA of 3.30, a 2.09 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.029.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Gonsolin has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 11 chances this season.

