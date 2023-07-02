Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will play Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium, at 2:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -210, while the underdog Royals have +170 odds to upset. The contest's total is listed at 9.5 runs.

Royals vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -210 +170 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 4-6.

When it comes to the total, the Royals and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.

The Royals' record against the spread is 3-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in four of those matchups).

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been underdogs in 70 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (30%) in those contests.

This season, Kansas City has won six of its 19 games, or 31.6%, when it's the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 37% chance of walking away with the win.

Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 38 of its 83 games with a total this season.

The Royals have an against the spread mark of 8-7-0 in 15 games with a line this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-31 12-28 12-23 12-35 17-40 7-18

