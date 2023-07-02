Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Dodgers - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nicky Lopez -- hitting .217 with five walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the hill, on July 2 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez is hitting .214 with three doubles, three triples and 19 walks.
- In 43.2% of his games this year (19 of 44), Lopez has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (6.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 44 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- In six games this year, Lopez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once nine times this season (20.5%), including four games with multiple runs (9.1%).
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|21
|.188
|AVG
|.234
|.400
|OBP
|.310
|.292
|SLG
|.297
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|5
|10/14
|K/BB
|16/5
|1
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.50 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 96 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Gonsolin (4-2 with a 3.30 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 12th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 3.30 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .177 to opposing hitters.
