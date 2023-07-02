Maikel Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .282 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the hill, on July 2 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks while batting .276.

Garcia has reached base via a hit in 31 games this year (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has gone deep in two of 50 games played this year, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

In 16 games this season (32.0%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 20 times this year (40.0%), including three games with multiple runs (6.0%).

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 21 .292 AVG .253 .342 OBP .305 .415 SLG .320 10 XBH 3 1 HR 1 12 RBI 6 23/8 K/BB 22/6 8 SB 5

Dodgers Pitching Rankings