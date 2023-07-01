The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with Tershawn Wharton and the Kansas City Chiefs opening the year with a bout against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on September 17.

Tershawn Wharton Injury Status

Wharton is currently listed as active.

Tershawn Wharton 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 8 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Tershawn Wharton 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Cardinals 1.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 2 Chargers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 3 @Colts 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 4 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

