Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (46-35) will visit Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (23-59) at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, July 1, with a start time of 7:15 PM ET.

The favored Dodgers have -250 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +200. Los Angeles is the favorite on the run line (-2.5 with +105 odds). The over/under is 9.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Royals vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Julio Urias - LAD (5-4, 4.39 ERA) vs Daniel Lynch - KC (1-3, 3.96 ERA)

Royals vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 68 games this season and won 40 (58.8%) of those contests.

The Dodgers have gone 7-3 (winning 70% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Dodgers have a 6-3 record over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 69 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (29%) in those games.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 2-5 when favored by +200 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Maikel Garcia 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+240) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

