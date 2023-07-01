Patrick Mahomes II: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Patrick Mahomes II is set to hit the field on September 7 at 8:20 PM ET, when the Kansas City Chiefs square off against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Patrick Mahomes II Injury Status
Mahomes is currently not on the injury report.
Patrick Mahomes II 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|435-for-648 (67.1%), 5,250 YDS (8.1 YPA), 41 TD, 12 INT
|61 CAR, 358 YDS, 4 TD
Patrick Mahomes II Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|416.40
|1
|1
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|363.61
|2
|2
|2023 ADP
|-
|15
|1
Patrick Mahomes II 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Cardinals
|30
|39
|360
|5
|0
|3
|5
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|24
|35
|235
|2
|0
|2
|-1
|0
|Week 3
|@Colts
|20
|35
|262
|1
|1
|4
|26
|0
|Week 4
|@Buccaneers
|23
|37
|249
|3
|1
|4
|34
|0
|Week 5
|Raiders
|29
|43
|292
|4
|0
|4
|28
|0
|Week 6
|Bills
|25
|40
|338
|2
|2
|4
|21
|0
|Week 7
|@49ers
|25
|34
|423
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Titans
|43
|68
|446
|1
|1
|6
|63
|1
|Week 10
|Jaguars
|26
|35
|331
|4
|1
|7
|39
|0
|Week 11
|@Chargers
|20
|34
|329
|3
|0
|4
|23
|0
|Week 12
|Rams
|27
|42
|320
|1
|1
|4
|36
|0
|Week 13
|@Bengals
|16
|27
|223
|1
|0
|2
|9
|1
|Week 14
|@Broncos
|28
|42
|352
|3
|3
|3
|-3
|0
|Week 15
|@Texans
|36
|41
|336
|2
|0
|5
|33
|1
|Week 16
|Seahawks
|16
|28
|224
|2
|0
|2
|8
|1
|Week 17
|Broncos
|29
|42
|328
|3
|1
|4
|8
|0
|Week 18
|@Raiders
|18
|26
|202
|1
|0
|3
|29
|0
|Divisional
|Jaguars
|22
|30
|195
|2
|0
|3
|8
|0
|Championship Game
|Bengals
|29
|43
|326
|2
|0
|3
|8
|0
|Super Bowl
|@Eagles
|21
|27
|182
|3
|0
|6
|44
|0
