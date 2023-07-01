Could the Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon be awarded the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy (NHL Most Valuable Player)? We've got stats and info to help you, if you're thinking about a wager -- he's currently available at +800.

Nathan MacKinnon's Hart Trophy Odds

  • MVP Odds: +800 (4th in NHL)
  • Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +10000 (19th in NHL)

Nathan MacKinnon 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 32
Time on Ice 22:37 723:53
Goals 0.4 14
Assists 1.1 34 (1st)
Points 1.5 48 (2nd)
Hits 0.7 22
Takeaways 0.5 15
Giveaways 1.1 36
Penalty Minutes 0.8 24

Nathan MacKinnon's Next Game

