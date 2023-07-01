Could the Colorado Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen win the 2023-24 Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (NHL top goalscorer)? We've got stats and information to assist you, if you're thinking about a bet -- he's currently available at +2500.

Mikko Rantanen's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds

  • Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +2500 (8th in NHL)
  • MVP Odds: +5000 (12th in NHL)

Mikko Rantanen 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 32
Time on Ice 22:37 723:57
Goals 0.5 15
Assists 0.8 25
Points 1.3 40 (10th)
Hits 0.6 18
Takeaways 0.6 18
Giveaways 0.5 15
Penalty Minutes 0.6 18

Mikko Rantanen's Next Game

