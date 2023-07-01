On Saturday, Matt Duffy (.261 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Matt Duffy At The Plate

  • Duffy has five doubles, a home run and seven walks while batting .284.
  • Duffy has gotten a hit in 22 of 39 games this season (56.4%), including three multi-hit games (7.7%).
  • He has homered in only one game this year.
  • In seven games this year, Duffy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once five times this year (12.8%), including one multi-run game.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 21
.333 AVG .234
.389 OBP .280
.417 SLG .319
2 XBH 4
1 HR 0
6 RBI 2
9/4 K/BB 14/3
0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.49).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 96 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
  • Urias (5-4 with a 4.39 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, May 18, the left-hander threw three innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.39 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .250 to his opponents.
