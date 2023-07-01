Matt Duffy Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Dodgers - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Saturday, Matt Duffy (.261 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Guardians.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy has five doubles, a home run and seven walks while batting .284.
- Duffy has gotten a hit in 22 of 39 games this season (56.4%), including three multi-hit games (7.7%).
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- In seven games this year, Duffy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once five times this year (12.8%), including one multi-run game.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|21
|.333
|AVG
|.234
|.389
|OBP
|.280
|.417
|SLG
|.319
|2
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|2
|9/4
|K/BB
|14/3
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.49).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 96 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Urias (5-4 with a 4.39 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, May 18, the left-hander threw three innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.39 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .250 to his opponents.
