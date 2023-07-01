The Kansas State Wildcats' over/under for the 2023 season, 8.5 wins, means they should be a competitive group.

Kansas State Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 8.5 +140 -165 41.7%

Wildcats' 2022 Performance

Kansas State averaged 418.8 yards per game offensively last season (41st in FBS), and it gave up 375.1 yards per game (63rd) on defense.

Kansas State compiled 210.5 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 92nd in FBS. On defense, it ranked 63rd, surrendering 224.4 passing yards per game.

Last season K-State was 5-2 at home and 5-1 away.

The Cats put up a 7-1 record as favorites and were 3-3 as underdogs.

Kansas State's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Deuce Vaughn RB 1,558 YDS / 9 TD / 111.3 YPG / 5.3 YPC

42 REC / 378 REC YDS / 3 REC TD / 27.0 REC YPG Adrian Martinez QB 1,261 YDS (64.1%) / 6 TD / 1 INT

627 RUSH YDS / 10 RUSH TD / 44.8 RUSH YPG Will Howard QB 1,633 YDS (59.8%) / 15 TD / 4 INT

22 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 1.6 RUSH YPG Malik Knowles WR 48 REC / 725 YDS / 2 TD / 51.8 YPG Austin Moore LB 76 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT Felix Anudike DL 44 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 8.5 SACK Drake Cheatum DB 71 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD Josh Hayes DB 66 TKL / 3.0 TFL

Wildcats' Strength of Schedule

The Wildcats are playing the 11th-toughest schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total last year).

Kansas State will have the 61st-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on its Big 12 opponents' combined win total last season (50).

Kansas State has a schedule that includes 10 games in 2023 against teams that finished over .500 in 2022 (three of those teams won nine or more games and zero of them picked up less than four wins).

Kansas State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Southeast Missouri State September 2 - - 2 Troy September 9 - - 3 @ Missouri September 16 - - 4 UCF September 23 - - 6 @ Oklahoma State October 6 - - 7 @ Texas Tech October 14 - - 8 TCU October 21 - - 9 Houston October 28 - - 10 @ Texas November 4 - - 11 Baylor November 11 - - 12 @ Kansas November 18 - - 13 Iowa State November 25 - -

