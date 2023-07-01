The 2023 win total established for the Kansas Jayhawks, six, predicts it's going to be a bad year.

Kansas Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 6 -125 +105 55.6%

Jayhawks' 2022 Performance

Kansas sported the 33rd-ranked offense last year (437.9 yards per game), and it was worse on the other side of the ball, ranking sixth-worst with 468.5 yards allowed per game.

Kansas sported the 43rd-ranked passing offense last season (254.4 passing yards per game), and it was less effective on defense, ranking 24th-worst with 259.4 passing yards allowed per game.

Last season KU was 4-2 at home, but picked up only two road wins.

The Jayhawks were unbeaten (3-0) as favorites and 3-7 as underdogs.

Kansas' Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Jalon Daniels QB 2,014 YDS (66.1%) / 18 TD / 4 INT

419 RUSH YDS / 7 RUSH TD / 32.2 RUSH YPG Devin Neal RB 1,090 YDS / 9 TD / 83.8 YPG / 6.1 YPC

21 REC / 183 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 14.1 REC YPG Jason Bean QB 1,280 YDS (64.0%) / 14 TD / 4 INT

222 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / 17.1 RUSH YPG Luke Grimm WR 52 REC / 623 YDS / 6 TD / 47.9 YPG Kenny Logan Jr. DB 86 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 2 INT / 3 PD Lonnie Phelps DL 50 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 7.0 SACK Craig Young LB 54 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK / 1 INT Rich Miller LB 72 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT

Jayhawks' Strength of Schedule

The Jayhawks are playing the 29th-ranked schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total last year).

Kansas will face the 97th-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on its Big 12 opponents' combined win total last season (41).

In 2023, Kansas will face nine teams that had winning records last season, including three that won nine or more games, while facing one squad that picked up three or fewer wins a year ago.

Kansas 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Missouri State September 1 - - 2 Illinois September 8 - - 3 @ Nevada September 16 - - 4 BYU September 23 - - 5 @ Texas September 30 - - 6 UCF October 7 - - 7 @ Oklahoma State October 14 - - 9 Oklahoma October 28 - - 10 @ Iowa State November 4 - - 11 Texas Tech November 11 - - 12 Kansas State November 18 - - 13 @ Cincinnati November 25 - -

