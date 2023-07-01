Kansas 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The 2023 win total established for the Kansas Jayhawks, six, predicts it's going to be a bad year.
Kansas Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|6
|-125
|+105
|55.6%
Jayhawks' 2022 Performance
- Kansas sported the 33rd-ranked offense last year (437.9 yards per game), and it was worse on the other side of the ball, ranking sixth-worst with 468.5 yards allowed per game.
- Kansas sported the 43rd-ranked passing offense last season (254.4 passing yards per game), and it was less effective on defense, ranking 24th-worst with 259.4 passing yards allowed per game.
- Last season KU was 4-2 at home, but picked up only two road wins.
- The Jayhawks were unbeaten (3-0) as favorites and 3-7 as underdogs.
Kansas' Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|2,014 YDS (66.1%) / 18 TD / 4 INT
419 RUSH YDS / 7 RUSH TD / 32.2 RUSH YPG
|Devin Neal
|RB
|1,090 YDS / 9 TD / 83.8 YPG / 6.1 YPC
21 REC / 183 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 14.1 REC YPG
|Jason Bean
|QB
|1,280 YDS (64.0%) / 14 TD / 4 INT
222 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / 17.1 RUSH YPG
|Luke Grimm
|WR
|52 REC / 623 YDS / 6 TD / 47.9 YPG
|Kenny Logan Jr.
|DB
|86 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 2 INT / 3 PD
|Lonnie Phelps
|DL
|50 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 7.0 SACK
|Craig Young
|LB
|54 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Rich Miller
|LB
|72 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT
Jayhawks' Strength of Schedule
- The Jayhawks are playing the 29th-ranked schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total last year).
- Kansas will face the 97th-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on its Big 12 opponents' combined win total last season (41).
- In 2023, Kansas will face nine teams that had winning records last season, including three that won nine or more games, while facing one squad that picked up three or fewer wins a year ago.
Kansas 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Missouri State
|September 1
|-
|-
|2
|Illinois
|September 8
|-
|-
|3
|@ Nevada
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|BYU
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|@ Texas
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|UCF
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|@ Oklahoma State
|October 14
|-
|-
|9
|Oklahoma
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|@ Iowa State
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|Texas Tech
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|Kansas State
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|@ Cincinnati
|November 25
|-
|-
