In terms of odds to win the NBA Most Valuable Player award for 2023-24, the Oklahoma City Thunder's Josh Giddey is currently +30000 -- scroll down for more stats and information.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Josh Giddey MVP Odds

MVP Odds:+30000 (36th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $30000)

Think Josh Giddey will win MVP? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Josh Giddey 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 25 Points 11.8 295 Rebounds 6.2 154 Assists 4.4 109 Steals 0.9 22 Blocks 0.4 11 FG% 43.0% 125-for-291 3P% 31.3% 20-for-64

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Josh Giddey's Next Game

Matchup: Los Angeles Clippers at Oklahoma City Thunder

Los Angeles Clippers at Oklahoma City Thunder Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSOK, KTLA

BSOK, KTLA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.