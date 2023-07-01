Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Dodgers - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is batting .252 with 12 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 12 walks.
- Olivares has gotten a hit in 38 of 62 games this year (61.3%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (17.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in six games this year (9.7%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his chances at the plate.
- In 13 games this season, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 23 games this year (37.1%), including multiple runs in six games.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|30
|.225
|AVG
|.282
|.263
|OBP
|.351
|.387
|SLG
|.476
|9
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|6
|22/3
|K/BB
|18/9
|2
|SB
|6
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.49 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- Urias gets the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.39 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, May 18, the lefty threw three innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 4.39 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .250 to his opponents.
