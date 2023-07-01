Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Dodgers - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is hitting .233 with three doubles, three home runs and five walks.
- Waters has picked up a hit in 57.7% of his 26 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.1% of those games.
- He has gone deep in three games this season (11.5%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this year, Waters has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 34.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (11.5%).
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|.256
|AVG
|.213
|.333
|OBP
|.245
|.395
|SLG
|.340
|4
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|5
|13/3
|K/BB
|22/2
|2
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 96 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Urias (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.39 ERA in 55 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, May 18, the lefty threw three innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.39 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing batters.
