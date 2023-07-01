Charles Omenihu is currently suspended. His Kansas City Chiefs will play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET in Week 1.

Charles Omenihu Injury Status

Omenihu is currently not listed as injured.

Is Omenihu your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Charles Omenihu 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 20 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 4.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Rep Omenihu and the Kansas City Chiefs with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Chiefs Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Charles Omenihu 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 3 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 4 Rams 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 5 @Panthers 1.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 6 @Falcons 1.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 8 @Rams 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 10 Chargers 1.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 14 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 16 Commanders 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 18 Cardinals 0.5 0.0 1 0 0 Wild Card Seahawks 2.0 1.0 3 0 0 Championship Game @Eagles 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.