On Saturday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.263 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Kansas City Royals play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. has an OPS of .702, fueled by an OBP of .288 and a team-best slugging percentage of .415 this season.

In 61.7% of his games this year (50 of 81), Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (27.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 11 games this season (13.6%), homering in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.

Witt Jr. has had an RBI in 26 games this season (32.1%), including seven multi-RBI outings (8.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 37 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 40 .256 AVG .231 .300 OBP .275 .446 SLG .381 15 XBH 13 7 HR 5 23 RBI 16 32/10 K/BB 39/9 10 SB 13

Dodgers Pitching Rankings