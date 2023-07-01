Blake Bell: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Blake Bell's 2023 campaign kicks off on September 17 with a Week 1 game that pits the Kansas City Chiefs against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.
Blake Bell Injury Status
Bell is currently listed as active.
Is Bell your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Blake Bell 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|3 TAR, 2 REC, 12 YDS, 1 TD
Rep Bell and the Kansas City Chiefs with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blake Bell Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|8.00
|444
|87
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|14.33
|442
|78
|2023 ADP
|-
|793
|124
Other Chiefs Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blake Bell 2023 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|3
|2
|12
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.