Alexandar Georgiev 2023-24 NHL Vezina Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Could the Colorado Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev claim the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy (NHL's best goaltender)? We've got stats and info to assist you, if you're considering a bet -- he's currently available at +4000.
Alexandar Georgiev's Vezina Trophy Odds
- Vezina Trophy Odds: +4000 (11th in NHL)
Alexandar Georgiev 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|25
|Goaltending Record
|--
|15-8-1
|Shots Against
|21.59
|691
|Goals Against
|2.97
|72
|Saves
|19.34
|619 (8th)
|Save %
|--
|0.896
Alexandar Georgiev's Next Game
- Matchup: Ottawa Senators at Colorado Avalanche
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM
- TV Channel: ALT,ESPN+
