Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Dodgers on June 30, 2023
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Player prop bet odds for Freddie Freeman, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are listed when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Royals vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 78 hits with 12 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with 23 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .241/.286/.415 so far this season.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Rays
|Jun. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 14 doubles, 15 home runs, nine walks and 39 RBI (73 total hits).
- He's slashing .256/.290/.463 on the season.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 23
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 103 hits with 27 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 37 walks and 52 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He has a .324/.402/.547 slash line so far this season.
- Freeman will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with two doubles, a walk and five RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Jun. 29
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 28
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 25
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 24
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has collected 78 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He has a .260/.360/.523 slash line so far this year.
- Betts takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Jun. 29
|2-for-2
|3
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 28
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|1
|at Rockies
|Jun. 27
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 25
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|1
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts or other Dodgers players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.