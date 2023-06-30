Friday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (45-35) against the Kansas City Royals (23-58) at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:10 PM on June 30.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Bobby Miller (3-1, 4.13 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Alec Marsh.

Royals vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Royals vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Dodgers

  • Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

  • The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.
  • In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Royals have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.
  • The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 68 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (29.4%) in those games.
  • Kansas City has a mark of 4-8 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +180 or worse on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.
  • Kansas City is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.7 runs per game (301 total).
  • Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.18 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 24 @ Rays W 9-4 Jordan Lyles vs Yonny Chirinos
June 25 @ Rays L 3-1 Daniel Lynch vs Tyler Glasnow
June 27 Guardians L 2-1 Brady Singer vs Gavin Williams
June 28 Guardians L 14-1 Austin Cox vs Logan Allen
June 29 Guardians W 4-3 Zack Greinke vs Shane Bieber
June 30 Dodgers - Alec Marsh vs Bobby Miller
July 1 Dodgers - Daniel Lynch vs Julio Urías
July 2 Dodgers - Brady Singer vs Tony Gonsolin
July 3 @ Twins - TBA vs Joe Ryan
July 4 @ Twins - Zack Greinke vs Kenta Maeda
July 5 @ Twins - Jordan Lyles vs Pablo Lopez

