Friday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (45-35) against the Kansas City Royals (23-58) at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:10 PM on June 30.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Bobby Miller (3-1, 4.13 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Alec Marsh.

Royals vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 68 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (29.4%) in those games.

Kansas City has a mark of 4-8 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +180 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas City is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.7 runs per game (301 total).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.18 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Schedule