MJ Melendez -- with a slugging percentage of .206 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, on June 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

TV Channel: BSKC

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez has 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 32 walks while hitting .213.

Melendez has gotten a hit in 44 of 75 games this year (58.7%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (16.0%).

He has homered in 8.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 75), and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Melendez has an RBI in 19 of 75 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 25 games this year (33.3%), including multiple runs in six games.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 35 .207 AVG .220 .299 OBP .296 .352 SLG .331 11 XBH 10 5 HR 1 17 RBI 14 44/20 K/BB 47/12 1 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings