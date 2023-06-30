Kyle Isbel -- with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, on June 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel is batting .194 with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks.

Isbel has had a hit in 15 of 28 games this year (53.6%), including multiple hits four times (14.3%).

He has homered in just one game this season.

Isbel has driven in a run in eight games this year (28.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In eight of 28 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 .204 AVG .184 .235 OBP .231 .347 SLG .306 5 XBH 5 1 HR 0 7 RBI 2 11/1 K/BB 10/3 1 SB 1

