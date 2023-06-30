Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Dodgers - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kyle Isbel -- with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, on June 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is batting .194 with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks.
- Isbel has had a hit in 15 of 28 games this year (53.6%), including multiple hits four times (14.3%).
- He has homered in just one game this season.
- Isbel has driven in a run in eight games this year (28.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In eight of 28 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.204
|AVG
|.184
|.235
|OBP
|.231
|.347
|SLG
|.306
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|2
|11/1
|K/BB
|10/3
|1
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller (3-1) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his seventh start of the season. He has a 4.13 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander went four innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- In six games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.13 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .236 to opposing batters.
