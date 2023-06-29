Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Guardians on June 29, 2023
Player props are listed for Jose Ramirez and Bobby Witt Jr., among others, when the Cleveland Guardians visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
Royals vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 78 hits with 12 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with 23 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .244/.287/.419 so far this season.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Rays
|Jun. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 23
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 73 hits with 14 doubles, 15 home runs, nine walks and 39 RBI.
- He has a .260/.294/.470 slash line on the season.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 23
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Rays
|Jun. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
Shane Bieber Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Bieber Stats
- The Guardians will send Shane Bieber (5-5) to the mound for his 17th start this season.
- He has earned a quality start 10 times in 16 starts this season.
- Bieber has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.69 ERA ranks 31st, 1.230 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 6.9 K/9 ranks 59th.
Bieber Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 23
|5.0
|5
|4
|4
|8
|2
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 17
|7.1
|7
|5
|5
|5
|2
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 11
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|9
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 6
|5.2
|5
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Orioles
|May. 31
|4.0
|8
|7
|7
|4
|2
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 87 hits with 21 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 35 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a .294/.363/.524 slash line so far this season.
- Ramirez will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with a double, two home runs, five walks and six RBI.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Jun. 28
|2-for-3
|3
|1
|5
|6
|1
|at Royals
|Jun. 27
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 25
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 24
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 37 walks and 25 RBI (82 total hits). He has stolen 12 bases.
- He's slashing .259/.337/.347 so far this year.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Jun. 28
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 25
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
