How to Watch the Royals vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 29
The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Naylor will square off against the Kansas City Royals and Freddy Fermin on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.
Royals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Discover More About This Game
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals have hit 73 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- Kansas City ranks 26th in the majors with a .374 team slugging percentage.
- The Royals' .231 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.
- Kansas City has scored 297 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .296.
- The Royals rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.
- Kansas City averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.
- Kansas City has pitched to a 5.23 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
- Royals pitchers have a 1.425 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals' Zack Greinke (1-8) will make his 17th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up seven earned runs and allowed nine hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.
- In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Greinke has 13 starts of five or more innings this season in 16 chances. He averages 5.1 innings per outing.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/23/2023
|Rays
|L 11-3
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Zach Eflin
|6/24/2023
|Rays
|W 9-4
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Yonny Chirinos
|6/25/2023
|Rays
|L 3-1
|Away
|Daniel Lynch
|Tyler Glasnow
|6/27/2023
|Guardians
|L 2-1
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Gavin Williams
|6/28/2023
|Guardians
|L 14-1
|Home
|Austin Cox
|Logan Allen
|6/29/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Shane Bieber
|6/30/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Bobby Miller
|7/1/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|Julio Urías
|7/2/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Tony Gonsolin
|7/3/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|-
|Joe Ryan
|7/4/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Kenta Maeda
