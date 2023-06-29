Matt Duffy Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Matt Duffy (.217 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy is hitting .290 with five doubles, a home run and seven walks.
- Duffy has picked up a hit in 57.9% of his 38 games this year, with multiple hits in 7.9% of them.
- He has homered in one of 38 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Duffy has driven in a run in seven games this season (18.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run five times this season (13.2%), including one multi-run game.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|21
|.348
|AVG
|.234
|.404
|OBP
|.280
|.435
|SLG
|.319
|2
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|2
|9/4
|K/BB
|14/3
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.76).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 78 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Bieber (5-5 with a 3.69 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.69 ERA ranks 31st, 1.230 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 6.9 K/9 ranks 59th.
