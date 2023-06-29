The Kansas City Royals, including Matt Duffy (.217 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Duffy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy is hitting .290 with five doubles, a home run and seven walks.

Duffy has picked up a hit in 57.9% of his 38 games this year, with multiple hits in 7.9% of them.

He has homered in one of 38 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Duffy has driven in a run in seven games this season (18.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (13.2%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 21 .348 AVG .234 .404 OBP .280 .435 SLG .319 2 XBH 4 1 HR 0 6 RBI 2 9/4 K/BB 14/3 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings