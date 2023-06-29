Kyle Isbel -- with a slugging percentage of .485 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the mound, on June 29 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

  • Isbel has eight doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks while hitting .202.
  • Isbel has picked up a hit in 15 of 27 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has homered in just one game this season.
  • In eight games this season, Isbel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run seven times this season (25.9%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 14
.222 AVG .184
.255 OBP .231
.378 SLG .306
5 XBH 5
1 HR 0
7 RBI 2
10/1 K/BB 10/3
1 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 3.76 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow 78 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
  • Bieber makes the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.69 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 28-year-old's 3.69 ERA ranks 31st, 1.230 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 6.9 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
