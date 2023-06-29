The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters (.286 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters has two doubles, three home runs and five walks while hitting .220.

In 54.2% of his games this year (13 of 24), Waters has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (20.8%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 24), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

In six games this year, Waters has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (29.2%), including three games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 .229 AVG .213 .325 OBP .245 .371 SLG .340 3 XBH 2 1 HR 2 3 RBI 5 11/3 K/BB 22/2 0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings