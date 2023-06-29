Dairon Blanco Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Dairon Blanco and the Kansas City Royals take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Shane Bieber) at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Dairon Blanco At The Plate
- Blanco has two doubles, two triples and three walks while batting .222.
- In seven of 11 games this season, Blanco has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 11 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Blanco has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in one of 11 games.
Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|.211
|AVG
|.235
|.286
|OBP
|.316
|.368
|SLG
|.412
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|9/2
|K/BB
|6/1
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.76 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 78 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Bieber (5-5) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 17th start of the season. He has a 3.69 ERA in 100 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty tossed five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.69 ERA ranks 31st, 1.230 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 6.9 K/9 ranks 59th.
