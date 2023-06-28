The Cleveland Guardians (38-40) visit the Kansas City Royals (22-57) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Logan Allen (3-2) to the mound, while Austin Cox will get the nod for the Royals.

Royals vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Allen - CLE (3-2, 3.68 ERA) vs Cox - KC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Read More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Cox

Cox starts for the first time this season for the Royals.

The lefty is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 26 years old.

He has a .00 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .053 against him over his six games this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Allen

The Guardians will hand the ball to Allen (3-2) for his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw four scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while allowing two hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.68 and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .270 in 11 games this season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Allen has started 11 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 11 chances this season.

