Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Jose Ramirez, Bobby Witt Jr. and others in the Cleveland Guardians-Kansas City Royals matchup at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 12 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs, 19 walks and 38 RBI (77 total hits). He has stolen 23 bases.

He has a .244/.287/.421 slash line so far this year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Rays Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Rays Jun. 23 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Rays Jun. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has put up 85 hits with 20 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashed .290/.356/.509 so far this season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jun. 27 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Brewers Jun. 25 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 24 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 80 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 36 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a slash line of .256/.334/.346 on the season.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Brewers Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

