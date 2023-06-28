The Cleveland Guardians (38-40) will rely on Jose Ramirez when they visit Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (22-57) at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday, June 28. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Royals (+115). A 9.5-run over/under has been set for the contest.

Royals vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen - CLE (3-2, 3.68 ERA) vs Austin Cox - KC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored 40 times and won 23, or 57.5%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Guardians have a 13-14 record (winning 48.1% of their games).

Cleveland has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians have a 5-1 record from the six games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 66 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (28.8%) in those games.

This season, the Royals have been victorious 16 times in 57 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 4-6.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nick Pratto 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) Dairon Blanco 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+165) Drew Waters 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+150)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

