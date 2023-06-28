How to Watch the Royals vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 28
The Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez ready for the second of a three-game series against Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium.
Royals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals have hit 73 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- Kansas City ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .377 this season.
- The Royals have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.
- Kansas City has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 296 (3.7 per game).
- The Royals have an on-base percentage of .296 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- The Royals rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.
- Kansas City averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.
- Kansas City has pitched to a 5.11 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
- The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.412 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will send out Austin Cox for his first start of the season.
- The left-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 26.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/22/2023
|Rays
|W 6-5
|Away
|Jose Cuas
|Shane McClanahan
|6/23/2023
|Rays
|L 11-3
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Zach Eflin
|6/24/2023
|Rays
|W 9-4
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Yonny Chirinos
|6/25/2023
|Rays
|L 3-1
|Away
|Daniel Lynch
|Tyler Glasnow
|6/27/2023
|Guardians
|L 2-1
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Gavin Williams
|6/28/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Austin Cox
|Logan Allen
|6/29/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Shane Bieber
|6/30/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Bobby Miller
|7/1/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|Julio Urías
|7/2/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Tony Gonsolin
|7/3/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|-
|Joe Ryan
