Royals vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 28
Wednesday's contest that pits the Cleveland Guardians (38-40) versus the Kansas City Royals (22-57) at Kauffman Stadium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Guardians. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on June 28.
The Guardians will give the ball to Logan Allen (3-2, 3.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Austin Cox.
Royals vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Guardians 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 4-6.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- The Royals have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.
- The Royals have been underdogs in 66 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (28.8%) in those contests.
- Kansas City has a win-loss record of 16-41 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Kansas City is No. 28 in MLB play scoring 3.7 runs per game (296 total runs).
- Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.11 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 22
|@ Rays
|W 6-5
|Jose Cuas vs Shane McClanahan
|June 23
|@ Rays
|L 11-3
|Zack Greinke vs Zach Eflin
|June 24
|@ Rays
|W 9-4
|Jordan Lyles vs Yonny Chirinos
|June 25
|@ Rays
|L 3-1
|Daniel Lynch vs Tyler Glasnow
|June 27
|Guardians
|L 2-1
|Brady Singer vs Gavin Williams
|June 28
|Guardians
|-
|Austin Cox vs Logan Allen
|June 29
|Guardians
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Shane Bieber
|June 30
|Dodgers
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Bobby Miller
|July 1
|Dodgers
|-
|Daniel Lynch vs Julio Urías
|July 2
|Dodgers
|-
|Brady Singer vs Tony Gonsolin
|July 3
|@ Twins
|-
|TBA vs Joe Ryan
