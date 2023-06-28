Nicky Lopez -- .148 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the mound, on June 28 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez is batting .206 with three doubles, three triples and 17 walks.

In 17 of 40 games this season (42.5%) Lopez has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (7.5%).

In 40 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Lopez has driven in a run in six games this year (15.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in eight games this year (20.0%), including three multi-run games (7.5%).

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 21 .163 AVG .234 .368 OBP .310 .279 SLG .297 3 XBH 3 0 HR 0 2 RBI 5 9/12 K/BB 16/5 1 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings