Nick Pratto, with a slugging percentage of .353 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the hill, June 28 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto is batting .261 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.

In 63.0% of his games this year (34 of 54), Pratto has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (22.2%) he recorded more than one.

In five games this season, he has gone deep (9.3%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).

Pratto has an RBI in 14 of 54 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 games this season (37.0%), including multiple runs in four games.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 26 .242 AVG .278 .358 OBP .336 .396 SLG .423 8 XBH 10 3 HR 2 13 RBI 9 29/13 K/BB 49/8 0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings