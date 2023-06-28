Wednesday, Matt Duffy and the Kansas City Royals face the Cleveland Guardians and Logan Allen, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 23 against the Rays) he went 1-for-1 with a double.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy has five doubles, a home run and seven walks while batting .303.

Duffy has reached base via a hit in 22 games this year (of 37 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has gone deep in one of 37 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Duffy has driven in a run in seven games this year (18.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once five times this season (13.5%), including one multi-run game.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 21 .381 AVG .234 .438 OBP .280 .476 SLG .319 2 XBH 4 1 HR 0 6 RBI 2 8/4 K/BB 14/3 0 SB 0

