The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares (.317 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Guardians.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares has 12 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 12 walks while hitting .260.

Olivares has gotten at least one hit in 64.4% of his games this year (38 of 59), with at least two hits 11 times (18.6%).

He has hit a home run in 10.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Olivares has driven in a run in 12 games this year (20.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once 23 times this year (39.0%), including six games with multiple runs (10.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 30 .238 AVG .282 .279 OBP .351 .410 SLG .476 9 XBH 13 4 HR 2 7 RBI 6 19/3 K/BB 18/9 2 SB 6

Guardians Pitching Rankings