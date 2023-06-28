The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares (.317 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Guardians.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

  • Olivares has 12 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 12 walks while hitting .260.
  • Olivares has gotten at least one hit in 64.4% of his games this year (38 of 59), with at least two hits 11 times (18.6%).
  • He has hit a home run in 10.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Olivares has driven in a run in 12 games this year (20.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once 23 times this year (39.0%), including six games with multiple runs (10.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 30
.238 AVG .282
.279 OBP .351
.410 SLG .476
9 XBH 13
4 HR 2
7 RBI 6
19/3 K/BB 18/9
2 SB 6

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 3.80 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
  • The Guardians are sending Allen (3-2) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.68 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last appearance was on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw four scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.68, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .270 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.