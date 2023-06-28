Chiefs Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of December 31, the Kansas City Chiefs' odds to win the Super Bowl (+650) lead the league.
Chiefs Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: -165
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +650
Kansas City Betting Insights
- Kansas City won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover 10 times.
- Last season, eight Chiefs games went over the point total.
- Kansas City ranked 11th in total defense last season (328.2 yards allowed per game), but it played really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 413.6 total yards per game.
- The Chiefs posted seven wins at home last year and seven away.
- Kansas City won one game as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 13-2 as the favored team.
Chiefs Impact Players
- Patrick Mahomes II passed for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game), completing 67.1% of his throws, with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 games last year.
- In addition, Mahomes ran for 358 yards and four TDs.
- Travis Kelce had 110 catches for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.
- Jerick McKinnon ran for 291 yards (17.1 per game) and one touchdown in 17 games a season ago.
- Isiah Pacheco ran for 830 yards (48.8 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.
- On defense last year, Nick Bolton helped lead the way with two interceptions to go with 180 tackles, 9.0 TFL, two sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games.
2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 7
|Lions
|-
|+2000
|2
|September 17
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|3
|September 24
|Bears
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|@ Jets
|-
|+1800
|5
|October 8
|@ Vikings
|-
|+6600
|6
|October 12
|Broncos
|-
|+5000
|7
|October 22
|Chargers
|-
|+2800
|8
|October 29
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|9
|November 5
|Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|11
|November 20
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|12
|November 26
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|Bills
|-
|+800
|15
|December 18
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 25
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 31
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|18
|January 7
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2800
