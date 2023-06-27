The Cleveland Guardians (37-40) visit the Kansas City Royals (22-56) in AL Central play, at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable pitchers are Gavin Williams for the Guardians and Brady Singer (4-7) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: BSKC

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Probable Pitchers: Williams - CLE (0-0, 6.35 ERA) vs Singer - KC (4-7, 6.34 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brady Singer

Singer (4-7 with a 6.34 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 16th of the season.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw seven innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

During 15 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 6.34 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .294 to his opponents.

Singer is trying to record his fourth quality start of the year in this outing.

Singer will try to build upon a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 frames per appearance).

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gavin Williams

Williams will take to the mound for the Guardians, his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, throwing 5 2/3 innings and giving up four earned runs.

He has an ERA of 6.35, a batting average against of .200 and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings in one games this season.

