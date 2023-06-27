Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Guardians on June 27, 2023
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jose Ramirez, Bobby Witt Jr. and others in the Cleveland Guardians-Kansas City Royals matchup at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
Royals vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 77 hits with 12 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs, 19 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen 23 bases.
- He has a .247/.290/.426 slash line so far this season.
- Witt Jr. has recorded a base hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|Jun. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Rays
|Jun. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 23
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jun. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has put up 73 hits with 14 doubles, 15 home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 39 runs.
- He has a .263/.297/.475 slash line on the season.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rays
|Jun. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 23
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Rays
|Jun. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Tigers
|Jun. 21
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has put up 84 hits with 20 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashed .290/.355/.510 so far this year.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 25
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 24
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 21
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 80 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with 12 stolen bases.
- He has a .259/.335/.350 slash line on the season.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 25
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 22
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 21
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
