The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Naylor will take on the Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 73 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Kansas City is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .380 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored 295 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .298.

The Royals rank 24th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.16 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals pitchers have a 1.416 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals' Brady Singer (4-7) will make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw seven innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

He has earned a quality start three times in 15 starts this season.

Singer will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has made 15 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/21/2023 Tigers L 9-4 Away Brady Singer Matthew Boyd 6/22/2023 Rays W 6-5 Away Jose Cuas Shane McClanahan 6/23/2023 Rays L 11-3 Away Zack Greinke Zach Eflin 6/24/2023 Rays W 9-4 Away Jordan Lyles Yonny Chirinos 6/25/2023 Rays L 3-1 Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Glasnow 6/27/2023 Guardians - Home Brady Singer Gavin Williams 6/28/2023 Guardians - Home - Logan Allen 6/29/2023 Guardians - Home Zack Greinke Shane Bieber 6/30/2023 Dodgers - Home Jordan Lyles Bobby Miller 7/1/2023 Dodgers - Home Daniel Lynch Tony Gonsolin 7/2/2023 Dodgers - Home Brady Singer Clayton Kershaw

