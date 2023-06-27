Nicky Lopez -- hitting .179 with a triple and four walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the mound, on June 27 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rays.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Read More About This Game

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez is hitting .210 with three doubles, three triples and 16 walks.

Lopez has gotten at least one hit in 43.6% of his games this year (17 of 39), with multiple hits three times (7.7%).

In 39 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

In six games this year, Lopez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in eight games this season (20.5%), including multiple runs in three games.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 21 .171 AVG .234 .370 OBP .310 .293 SLG .297 3 XBH 3 0 HR 0 2 RBI 5 9/11 K/BB 16/5 1 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings