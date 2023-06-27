As we approach Tuesday's MLB slate, let's take a look at the probable starters for each game. One of the day's most anticipated matchups pits the Twins (Joe Ryan) against the Braves (Bryce Elder).

Read on to find the probable pitcher matchups for every contest on the docket for June 27.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Reds at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Andrew Abbott (3-0) to the bump as they take on the Orioles, who will counter with Tyler Wells (6-3) when the teams play Tuesday.

CIN: Abbott BAL: Wells 4 (23.2 IP) Games/IP 15 (86.2 IP) 1.14 ERA 3.22 8.4 K/9 9.1

Vegas Odds for Reds at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -145

-145 CIN Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8.5 runs

Live Stream Reds at Orioles

Padres at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Yu Darvish (5-6) to the mound as they face the Pirates, who will counter with Rich Hill (6-7) when the teams play on Tuesday.

SD: Darvish PIT: Hill 14 (80 IP) Games/IP 15 (83 IP) 4.84 ERA 4.45 9.6 K/9 8.2

Vegas Odds for Padres at Pirates

SD Odds to Win: -190

-190 PIT Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 9 runs

Live Stream Padres at Pirates

Giants at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Ryan Walker (2-0) to the bump as they face the Blue Jays, who will hand the ball to Kevin Gausman (7-3) for the game between the clubs on Tuesday.

SF: Walker TOR: Gausman 15 (19 IP) Games/IP 16 (98.2 IP) 1.89 ERA 3.10 9.5 K/9 11.6

Vegas Odds for Giants at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -165

-165 SF Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 8 runs

Live Stream Giants at Blue Jays

Brewers at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Julio Teheran (2-2) to the mound as they face the Mets, who will look to David Peterson (0-0) when the clubs meet Tuesday.

MIL: Teherán NYM: Peterson 6 (35.1 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 1.53 ERA - 5.9 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Mets

NYM Odds to Win: -150

-150 MIL Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9 runs

Live Stream Brewers at Mets

Marlins at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (2-6) to the mound as they play the Red Sox, who will counter with Garrett Whitlock (4-2) when the teams face off Tuesday.

MIA: Alcantara BOS: Whitlock 15 (95.2 IP) Games/IP 8 (46 IP) 5.17 ERA 4.50 7.3 K/9 7.6

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Red Sox

BOS Odds to Win: -130

-130 MIA Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9.5 runs

Live Stream Marlins at Red Sox

Twins at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Ryan (8-4) to the mound as they face the Braves, who will give the start to Elder (5-1) when the teams meet Tuesday.

MIN: Ryan ATL: Elder 15 (93.2 IP) Games/IP 15 (90 IP) 2.98 ERA 2.40 9.6 K/9 7.5

Vegas Odds for Twins at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -155

-155 MIN Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9 runs

Live Stream Twins at Braves

Astros at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Framber Valdez (7-5) to the mound as they take on the Cardinals, who will look to Jordan Montgomery (4-7) when the clubs play on Tuesday.

HOU: Valdez STL: Montgomery 15 (99 IP) Games/IP 15 (85.1 IP) 2.27 ERA 3.69 9.5 K/9 8.3

Vegas Odds for Astros at Cardinals

HOU Odds to Win: -115

-115 STL Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8 runs

Live Stream Astros at Cardinals

Tigers at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Matt Manning (1-1) to the bump as they take on the Rangers, who will give the start to Martin Perez (7-3) for the game between the teams Tuesday.

DET: Manning TEX: Pérez 2 (11.2 IP) Games/IP 15 (84.1 IP) 4.63 ERA 4.38 5.4 K/9 6.0

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -190

-190 DET Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 9.5 runs

Live Stream Tigers at Rangers

Phillies at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Ranger Suarez (1-2) to the mound as they take on the Cubs, who will hand the ball to Jameson Taillon (2-5) for the matchup between the clubs Tuesday.

PHI: Suarez CHC: Taillon 8 (43.2 IP) Games/IP 12 (53.2 IP) 3.50 ERA 6.54 8.7 K/9 7.5

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Cubs

PHI Odds to Win: -125

-125 CHC Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8.5 runs

Live Stream Phillies at Cubs

Guardians at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Gavin Williams (0-0) to the bump as they face the Royals, who will give the start to Brady Singer (4-7) when the clubs meet on Tuesday.

CLE: Williams KC: Singer 1 (5.2 IP) Games/IP 15 (76.2 IP) 6.35 ERA 6.34 6.4 K/9 7.9

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Royals

CLE Odds to Win: -145

-145 KC Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9 runs

Live Stream Guardians at Royals

Dodgers at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (9-4) to the mound as they take on the Rockies, who will counter with Connor Seabold (1-3) when the teams face off Tuesday.

LAD: Kershaw COL: Seabold 15 (89.1 IP) Games/IP 16 (56.2 IP) 2.72 ERA 5.88 10.4 K/9 6.8

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Rockies

LAD Odds to Win: -275

-275 COL Odds to Win: +230

+230 Total: 11.5 runs

Live Stream Dodgers at Rockies

White Sox at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Michael Kopech (3-6) to the mound as they face the Angels, who will give the start to Shohei Ohtani (6-3) when the clubs face off Tuesday.

CHW: Kopech LAA: Ohtani 15 (82 IP) Games/IP 15 (89 IP) 4.06 ERA 3.24 10.3 K/9 11.8

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Angels

LAA Odds to Win: -190

-190 CHW Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 8.5 runs

Live Stream White Sox at Angels

Rays at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Taj Bradley (5-3) to the mound as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will hand the ball to Zac Gallen (9-2) when the clubs play Tuesday.

TB: Bradley ARI: Gallen 10 (49 IP) Games/IP 16 (98.1 IP) 3.86 ERA 2.84 13.0 K/9 9.5

Vegas Odds for Rays at Diamondbacks

ARI Odds to Win: -130

-130 TB Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8.5 runs

Live Stream Rays at Diamondbacks

Yankees at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Jhony Brito (4-3) to the mound as they take on the Athletics, who will give the start to Paul Blackburn (0-0) for the game between the clubs Tuesday.

NYY: Brito OAK: Blackburn 11 (46 IP) Games/IP 5 (25.2 IP) 5.09 ERA 4.21 6.5 K/9 10.5

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Athletics

NYY Odds to Win: -140

-140 OAK Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8 runs

Live Stream Yankees at Athletics

Nationals at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Jake Irvin (1-4) to the mound as they take on the Mariners, who will hand the ball to Bryan Woo (1-1) for the matchup between the teams Tuesday.

WSH: Irvin SEA: Woo 9 (42 IP) Games/IP 4 (17.2 IP) 4.93 ERA 5.09 7.1 K/9 12.7

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -225

-225 WSH Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 8 runs

Live Stream Nationals at Mariners

