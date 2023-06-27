MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MJ Melendez, with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the hill, June 27 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Rays.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez has 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 31 walks while batting .215.
- Melendez has picked up a hit in 42 of 72 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has homered in 8.3% of his games this season, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Melendez has driven in a run in 19 games this year (26.4%), including nine games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 25 times this season (34.7%), including six games with multiple runs (8.3%).
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|35
|.209
|AVG
|.220
|.303
|OBP
|.296
|.358
|SLG
|.331
|10
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|14
|43/19
|K/BB
|47/12
|1
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 78 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Williams (0-0) takes the mound for the Guardians to make his second start this season.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
