Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Edward Olivares -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the mound, on June 27 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares has 11 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 12 walks while batting .259.
- Olivares has picked up a hit in 63.8% of his 58 games this year, with at least two hits in 19.0% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 12 games this year, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 23 of 58 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|30
|.235
|AVG
|.282
|.278
|OBP
|.351
|.402
|SLG
|.476
|8
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|6
|18/3
|K/BB
|18/9
|2
|SB
|6
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Williams (0-0) gets the start for the Guardians, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
