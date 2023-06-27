Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Drew Waters -- with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the mound, on June 27 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters has a double, three home runs and four walks while batting .211.
- In 54.5% of his 22 games this season, Waters has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 22 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (13.6%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Waters has driven in a run in six games this season (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in six games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|.207
|AVG
|.213
|.303
|OBP
|.245
|.345
|SLG
|.340
|2
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|5
|9/2
|K/BB
|22/2
|0
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.85 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Williams (0-0) starts for the Guardians, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.