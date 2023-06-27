Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Bobby Witt Jr. and his .349 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (59 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Guardians and Gavin Williams on June 27 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.426) thanks to 28 extra-base hits.
- Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in 48 of 77 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (11 of 77), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.5% of his games this season, Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 37 of 77 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|40
|.263
|AVG
|.231
|.307
|OBP
|.275
|.474
|SLG
|.381
|15
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|16
|28/10
|K/BB
|39/9
|10
|SB
|13
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.85 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, 1.0 per game).
- Williams (0-0) takes the mound for the Guardians to make his second start of the season.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
