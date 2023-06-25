Sunday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (53-27) against the Kansas City Royals (22-55) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on June 25.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (2-1) to the mound, while Daniel Lynch (1-3) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Royals vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Royals vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 6, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 4-6.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its foes are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 games (one of those contests had a runline.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 64 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (29.7%) in those games.

Kansas City has a mark of 2-3 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +220 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 31.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas City scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (294 total, 3.8 per game).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.18 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals Schedule