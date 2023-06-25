Nicky Lopez -- batting .179 with a triple and four walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, on June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez is hitting .210 with three doubles, three triples and 16 walks.

Lopez has gotten at least one hit in 43.6% of his games this year (17 of 39), with multiple hits three times (7.7%).

In 39 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Lopez has driven in a run in six games this year (15.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once eight times this year (20.5%), including three games with multiple runs (7.7%).

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 21 .171 AVG .234 .370 OBP .310 .293 SLG .297 3 XBH 3 0 HR 0 2 RBI 5 9/11 K/BB 16/5 1 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings