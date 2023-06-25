Nicky Lopez -- batting .179 with a triple and four walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, on June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

  • Lopez is hitting .210 with three doubles, three triples and 16 walks.
  • Lopez has gotten at least one hit in 43.6% of his games this year (17 of 39), with multiple hits three times (7.7%).
  • In 39 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Lopez has driven in a run in six games this year (15.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once eight times this year (20.5%), including three games with multiple runs (7.7%).

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 21
.171 AVG .234
.370 OBP .310
.293 SLG .297
3 XBH 3
0 HR 0
2 RBI 5
9/11 K/BB 16/5
1 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays' 3.63 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rays rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (81 total, one per game).
  • Glasnow (2-1) takes the mound for the Rays in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.97 ERA in 25 1/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.97, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .229 batting average against him.
