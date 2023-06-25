Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Nicky Lopez -- batting .179 with a triple and four walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, on June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez is hitting .210 with three doubles, three triples and 16 walks.
- Lopez has gotten at least one hit in 43.6% of his games this year (17 of 39), with multiple hits three times (7.7%).
- In 39 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Lopez has driven in a run in six games this year (15.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once eight times this year (20.5%), including three games with multiple runs (7.7%).
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|21
|.171
|AVG
|.234
|.370
|OBP
|.310
|.293
|SLG
|.297
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|5
|9/11
|K/BB
|16/5
|1
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.63 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (81 total, one per game).
- Glasnow (2-1) takes the mound for the Rays in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.97 ERA in 25 1/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.97, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .229 batting average against him.
